Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Catcher Alejandro Kirk was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays, who optioned catcher Tyler Heineman to Triple-A Buffalo. An All-Star last year, Kirk is batting .253 with three home runs and 21 RBIs in 59 games. He hadn’t played since June 18 because of a cut on his left hand. A four-year veteran from Mexico, Kirk set career highs with a .285 average, 14 homers and 63 RBIs in 139 games last season, when he had 63 walks and 58 strikeouts in 470 at-bats.

