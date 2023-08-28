Catch him if you can: Verstappen poised to make F1 history at “Temple of Speed.”

What better place than the “The Temple of Speed” for Max Verstappen to set a new Formula One record with 10 straight wins. Victory at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza next weekend would break the record he shares with Sebastian Vettel. Perhaps fittingly it would be on the track where Vettel clinched the first of his 53 GP wins in 2008. The now-retired Vettel won four consecutive world titles with Red Bull. He was Red Bull’s first superstar in its first ultra-dominant era but Verstappen is now leaving him in his tracks. If Vettel looked unstoppable when at his best then Verstappen looks untouchable most of the time.

