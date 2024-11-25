Cat Osterman, Lisa Fernandez among GMs for new format of Athletes Unlimited Softball League

American softball greats Cat Osterman and Lisa Fernandez are among the general managers who will lead teams in the new format of Athletes Unlimited softball, with a league set to begin play in June. Kelly Kretschman will coach Osterman’s team and Howard Dobson will coach Fernandez’s squad. Jenny Dalton-Hill will be the general manager for a team coached by Stacey Nuveman-Deniz and Dana Sorensen will be the general manager for a squad Alisa Goler will coach. They will be part of an overall leadership group that includes senior adviser Kim Ng and advisers Osterman, Jennie Finch, Jessica Mendoza and Natasha Watley. The softball teams will compete in a 30-game season with games on ESPN.

