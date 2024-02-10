Casual bettors placing small wagers is adding another reason to watch the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After years of angst and filibustering, casual bettors strolling around Sin City are basking in the NFL’s embrace of sports gambling with the Super Bowl set to make its Las Vegas debut. The vibe around the city feels like an all-around win for the fan, the league, the TV networks and the gaming industry. Each bet placed gives the consumer another reason to watch. Sports gambling existed long before the Supreme Court gave states the option to legalize it in 2018. What’s changed is the rise of the legal, casual bettor. An estimated 68 million Americans are planning to bet on Sunday’s big game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.