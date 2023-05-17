Castroneves and Pagenaud hope to jumpstart season for Shank at Indy

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, talks with his crew during qualifications for the IndyCar Grand Prix auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The start of the IndyCar season has been miserable for Meyer Shank Racing, which heads into the Indianapolis 500 ranked second to last in the standings among full-time organizations. But Indy is the place where the team hopes it can turn things around. Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud have won a combined five Indy 500s, including Castroneves’ record-tying fourth victory in 2021 while driving for Shank,

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.