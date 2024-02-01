Castle scores 20 as top-ranked UConn beats Providence 74-65 in foul-filled game

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman guard Stephon Castle scored a season-high 20 points and top-ranked UConn held off Providence 74-65 in a foul-filled Big East battle. Tristen Newton added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Cam Spencer scored 15 as the Huskies won their ninth straight in a game that included 48 fouls, 29 of them on Providence Devin Carter and Josh Oduro each had 20 points for Providence, which had won three in a row after losing four straight. The game included 48 fouls, 29 of them on Providence. The Friars hit just 13 of their 26 free throws. UConn was 26 of 36.The Huskies have not lost in 2024, going 8-0 during January.

