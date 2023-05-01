Castellanos scores again as Girona beats Sevilla in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Former Major League Soccer scoring leader Taty Castellanos has struck again and Girona followed up its win against Real Madrid with another against Sevilla in the Spanish league. Juanpe Ramírez scored in the 23rd minute and Castellanos sealed the 2-0 victory in the 55th to give Girona its second straight victory. Castellanos scored all four goals in the 4-2 win against defending champion Madrid in the previous round. The win moved the Catalan club into eighth place. Sevilla stayed 11th after the setback at home. Also, Athletic Bilbao salvaged a 1-1 draw at Mallorca.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.