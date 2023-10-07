Castellanos rushes for 4 TDs, including winner with 25 seconds left, as BC beats Army 27-24

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Thomas Castellanos ran for his fourth touchdown of the game with 25 seconds left to give Boston College a 27-24 victory over Army. Castellanos rushed for 142 yards and powered the Eagles to an early lead with his three earlier scores, and the last brought them back after Army had controlled much of the second half. After Boston College was stopped on two attempts from inside the 3, Castellanos kept it to himself on third down and ran to his right for the go-ahead score. Boston College has won two straight for the first time since 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.