Castellanos runs for 2 TDs to lead resurgent Boston College past Georgia Tech, 38-23

ATLANTA (AP) — Thomas Castellanos ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns, including a 43-yard score on a fourth-down scamper in the fourth quarter, and resurgent Boston College beat Georgia Tech 38-23. Boston College led 24-23 before Castellanos skipped through the line on a fourth-and-1 run and beat Ahmari Harvey to the goal line as the Eagles pushed the lead to eight points. Boston College has won three straight to improve to 4-3 following a 1-3 start. Amari Jackson’s 33-yard interception return for a touchdown gave Boston College its first lead. Kye Robichaux ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.