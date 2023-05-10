Castellanos powers Phillies to 8-4 win over Blue Jays

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Aaron Nola (3-2) allowed two runs on five hits over six innings to win his third straight decision. Brandon Marsh had a two-run double in the eighth inning and Alec Bohm had two hits for the Phillies, who have won two straight after snapping a six-game skid.

Bo Bichette hit his eighth homer of the season for Toronto, which had swept a three-game set at Pittsburgh over the weekend. Alek Manoah (1-3) allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings, throwing 94 pitches and getting only three swing-and-miss strikes.

Castellanos struggled in the first year of his five-year, $100 million contract with Philadelphia in 2022. His batting average dropped from .309 in 2021 with Cincinnati to .263, and he hit only 13 homers a year after hitting 34.

He has looked like his old self thus far this year. His batting average (.317) and slugging and on-base percentages are up substantially.

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh cannot reach a run-scoring double by Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Vasquez pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum Previous Next

Castellanos turned on a fourth-inning fastball from Manoah and deposited it just inside the left-field foul pole for his fifth homer of the season, a two-run shot that put Philadelphia ahead 2-1.

Bryson Stott, Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto and Edmundo Sosa also drove in runs for the Phillies.

Kevin Kiermaier had two hits and scored twice for Toronto.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF George Springer was not in the lineup with a viral illness. He pinch-hit for Daulton Varsho in the seventh inning and struck out. … RHP Adam Cimber threw a bullpen session Tuesday as he recovers from a right rhomboid strain that placed him on the injured list on April 24.

Phillies: OF Kyle Schwarber left the game with a left foot contusion after he fouled a ball off it in the sixth inning. X-rays were negative. … RHP Ranger Suarez will make his first major league start of 2023 this weekend in Colorado, manager Rob Thomson said. Suarez — projected as Philadelphia’s No. 3 starter — has been sidelined since the last week of spring training with a left elbow strain. … Andrew Painter, the organization’s top pitching prospect, was seen by doctors and continued his throwing program in Philadelphia. Painter was shut down after his first spring training start with a UCL strain in his right arm.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their two-game series on Wednesday. The Phillies will start RHP Zack Wheeler (3-2, 4.26 ERA) against Toronto RHP Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.86).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

