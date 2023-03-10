Castaneda’s 31 leads Akron over Buffalo in MAC quarterfinals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points and Enrique Freeman added 19, leading Akron to a 101-77 win over Buffalo in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament. The third-seeded Zips advances to face rival and second-seeded Kent State in Friday’s semifinals. Akron and Kent State split their regular-season matchups with the Golden Flashes winning 89-84 in overtime at home last week. Top-seeded Toledo faces Ohio in the other semifinal. Castaneda made five of his six 3-pointers in the second half. Yazid Powell scored 25 and LaQuill Hardnett 18 to lead the sixth-seeded Bulls.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.