Casper Ruud wins two matches in a day to take his third Geneva Open title ahead of Roland Garros

GENEVA (AP) — Casper Ruud did double duty on the same day and won back-to-back matches to take his third Geneva Open title in four years. Ruud won the final 7-5, 6-3 against Tomas Machac. He returned on court less than three hours after defeating Fabio Cobolli. Ruud rallied from a slow start at 10.30 a.m. to beat Cobolli 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 in a semi-final delayed the previous evening because of heavy rain. Ruud had to save a set point against Machac in the first set of the final. The seventh-ranked Norwegian now heads to the French Open where he has twice been a beaten finalist.

