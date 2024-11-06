Cashman sounds as if he intends to bring back Boone as manager, defends Yankees from Kelly criticism

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman sounded as if he intends to bring back manager Aaron Boone for an eighth season and defended his team from criticism by Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly over New York’s sloppy defensive play in the World Series. Cashman says “I’m a big Aaron Boone fan” and adds “We’re lucky to have him.” Boone has led the Yankees to a 603-429 record, three AL East titles and one pennant in seven seasons.

