Cash scores 2 in Villa’s 3-1 win at Burnley. Brick thrown at visitors’ team bus on way home

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Matty Cash’s first goals for Aston Villa in more than a year inspired the team to a 3-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League. The right back came into the starting side as the only unforced change from Villa’s 5-0 midweek win over Hibernian in the Europa Conference League playoffs and ensured there was no European hangover for Unai Emery’s team by scoring twice in the opening 20 minutes. Lyle Foster gave Burnley hope with a goal two minutes into the second half. Moussa Diaby restored Villa’s two-goal advantage just after the hour. The Villa team bus was damaged after being attacked on the motorway following the game. A brick was thrown at the windscreen from a footbridge on the M65 in Lancashire. Nobody was hurt.

