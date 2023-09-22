Casey throws for 3 touchdowns, Alabama A&M defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 31-24

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Quincy Casey threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns to lead Alabama A&M to a 31-24 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Casey’s second touchdown pass to Barry White with 7:53 to play made it 31-24 and capped a string of three-straight touchdown possessions and four in five for both teams. And the Golden Lions kept the pressure on. They got inside the A&M 10 before a holding penalty and a fumble gave the Bulldogs the ball with 3:35 to play. A&M almost ran out the clock but in punt formation at midfield, thinking Pine Bluff jumped offside, the punter ran and was stopped short. That gave the Golden Lions two final snaps to take a shot at the end zone. Jalen Macon completed 17 of 29 for 227 yards and a pick for Pine Bluff.

