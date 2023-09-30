Casey throws 4 touchdown passes in Alabama A&M’s 58-3 win over Division II Tuskegee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Quincy Casey threw for four touchdowns and Alabama A&M beat Tuskegee 58-3. Casey was 17-of-27 passing for 296 yards. Xavier Lankford came in to add a 42-yard TD pass. Keenan Hambrick had five catches for 147 yards and two scores. Jacolby Hewitt also had two TD catches and Braxton Tolliver one for the Bulldogs. Donovan Eaglin led the rushing attack with 93 yards on 13 carries with a TD. Ryan Morrow and Harold Jemison added rushing touchdowns.

