Casey Thompson, former Texas, Nebraska and FAU QB, says he’ll transfer to Oklahoma

Casey Thompson, who has played quarterback at Texas, Nebraska and Florida Atlantic, has announced he will transfer to Oklahoma for his seventh and final season of an injury-riddled career. Thompson made the announcement on social media on Thursday night. Thompson’s father is former Oklahoma wishbone Sooners quarterback Charles Thompson. Oklahoma recruited Casey, who played high school football at Southmoore and Newcastle high schools in Oklahoma, before he chose Texas. And when Casey was in the transfer portal after leaving Texas, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables tried to lure him before he chose Nebraska.

