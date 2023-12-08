Casey DeSmith makes 26 saves for his 1st shutout of the season, Canucks beat Wild 2-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Casey DeSmith made 26 saves for his first shutout of the season and 10th in the NHL and the Vancouver Canucks beat Minnesota 2-0 on Thursday night to end the Wild’s winning streak at four.

Nils Hoglander and Teddy Blueger scored to help Vancouver improve to 17-9-1.

Filip Gustavsson made 15 saves for Minnesota. The Wild dropped to 9-11-4. They had won their last eight meetings with Vancouver.

Hoglander opened the scoring with 1:55 left in the first period with his ninth goal of the season. The winger brought the puck up ice from his own zone, cut into the slot from just above the right faceoff circle and beat Gustavsson with a wrist shot.

Blueger scored 2:05 into the third period, his second hoal of the season. After Conor Garland’s pass split the defense, Blueger deked Gustavsson from in close, going backhand then forehand to beat the sprawling goalie.

