Casey Cook’s 2 HRs help North Carolina beat Pitt 12-2 at ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Casey Cook hit two home runs, Jason DeCaro gave up two runs over seven innings and top-seeded North Carolina beat Pittsburgh 12-2 in pool play at the ACC Tournament. North Carolina (42-12) plays eighth-seeded Wake Forest, which beat Pitt 8-1 to open Pool A play, to advance to the tournament’s playoff round. Anthony Donofrio, Cook and Parks Harber hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to open the game and, after Luke Stevenson struck out swinging, Alberto Osuna hit a solo shot to make it 4-0 and the Tar Heels led the rest of the way. C.J. Funk hit a solo homer for Pitt. Zuckerman went 2 for 4 with a triple and scored on Tyler Bishke’s double.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.