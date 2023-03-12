Casemiro sent off again, Man United held 0-0 by Southampton

By The Associated Press
Manchester United's Casemiro, bottom centre, in action against Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United held firm after Casemiro’s second red card in his last three Premier League games to secure a 0-0 draw with last-place Southampton. The Brazil midfielder was sent off in the 34th minute for a studs-up challenge on Carlos Alcaraz that initially earned him a yellow card. The referee changed it to a red after the VAR advised him to look at the incident again on the pitchside monitor. Casemiro must now serve a four-match ban given it was his second sending-off of the season. Southampton had the better of the chances in Casemiro’s absence. It twice hit the goal frame through James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.