Casemiro sent off again, Man United held 0-0 by Southampton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United held firm after Casemiro’s second red card in his last three Premier League games to secure a 0-0 draw with last-place Southampton. The Brazil midfielder was sent off in the 34th minute for a studs-up challenge on Carlos Alcaraz that initially earned him a yellow card. The referee changed it to a red after the VAR advised him to look at the incident again on the pitchside monitor. Casemiro must now serve a four-match ban given it was his second sending-off of the season. Southampton had the better of the chances in Casemiro’s absence. It twice hit the goal frame through James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters.

