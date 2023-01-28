Casemiro scores twice, Man United beats Reading in FA Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Casemiro was a serial winner with Real Madrid and on Saturday he kept Manchester United’s trophy hunt going strong in the FA Cup. The Brazil international struck twice in four second-half minutes in a 3-1 win against second-division Reading to send United into the fifth round of the competition. While they are fighting for survival in the league, Leeds, Leicester and Southampton are advancing in the cup. Securing top-flight status remains the priority for all three but the cup is providing welcome relief from their battles against relegation. Leeds won against third-tier Accrington Stanley 3-1, Leicester overcame fourth-tier Walsall 1-0, and bottom-of-the-league Southampton won against second-division Blackpool 2-1.

