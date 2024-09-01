Casemiro put out of misery early after error-ridden display for Man United against Liverpool

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Casemiro has been put out of his misery early at Old Trafford. The Brazil international was substituted by Manchester United at halftime during its Premier League match against fierce rival Liverpool, having been at fault for both of the goals scored by the visitors in the first half. Casemiro gave the ball away to spark the attack that led to Luis Diaz heading in the opening goal in the 35th minute. Diaz scored the second goal, too, after dispossessing Casemiro in United’s half and then getting on the end of Mohamed Salah’s pass in the ensuing counterattack. Casemiro was replaced by 20-year-old Toby Collyer for the second half.

