Case closed? Penguins say stolen Jagr bobbleheads have been recovered and shipped to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The case of the missing Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads has been resolved. The Pittsburgh Penguins say the stolen shipment of bobbleheads honoring the NHL’s second-leading career scorer has been recovered and sent to Pittsburgh. The team had originally planned to hand the trinkets out as part of a promotion on March 14 before they went missing. The team says the bobbleheads were returned to a warehouse in California and then shipped east. Fans who were supposed to receive the bobbleheads on March 14 can pick them up the weekend of April 6-7.

