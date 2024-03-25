Case closed? Penguins say stolen Jagr bobbleheads have been recovered and shipped to Pittsburgh

By The Associated Press
FILE - Former Pittsburgh Penguins player Jaromir Jagr stands at center ice and waves to fans after skating during warm ups after having a banner with his retired uniform number raised to the rafters of PPG Paints arena before an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Jaromir Jagr is missing. Well, the bobbleheads of the former NHL star are anyway. The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday, March 14 that a shipment carrying bobbleheads of the franchise icon was stolen after arriving in California. The team had intended to give the bobbleheads away to fans during Thursday night's game against the San Jose Sharks. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The case of the missing Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads has been resolved. The Pittsburgh Penguins say the stolen shipment of bobbleheads honoring the NHL’s second-leading career scorer has been recovered and sent to Pittsburgh. The team had originally planned to hand the trinkets out as part of a promotion on March 14 before they went missing. The team says the bobbleheads were returned to a warehouse in California and then shipped east. Fans who were supposed to receive the bobbleheads on March 14 can pick them up the weekend of April 6-7.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.