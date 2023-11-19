Casciola, Dow lead Dayton to 45-14 victory over Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Dante Casciola had three touchdown throws, Cole Dow threw two passes and both went for scores and Dayton cruised to a 45-14 victory over Davidson to close out the regular season. Casciola’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Lochow was the only score of the first quarter and put Dayton (4-7, 2-6 Pioneer Football League) in the lead for good. Dow had a 10-yard scoring toss to Alec Keathley to make it 14-0. Dow hit Luke Hansen for a 5-yard score and a 28-0 lead at halftime. Coulter Cleland connected with Clarence Freeman IV for a 25-yard touchdown on the first possession of the second half for Davidson (7-4, 6-2),

