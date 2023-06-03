Casas, McGillis power South Carolina past Central Connecticut 19-1 in regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gavin Casas went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs and Will McGillis belted a three-run home run as host South Carolina routed Central Connecticut 19-1 in a first-round game of the NCAA Columbia Regional. The Gamecocks advance to face North Carolina State in a second-round game Saturday. NC State knocked off Campbell 5-1 in its tournament opener. Central Connecticut will play the Camels in an elimination game Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.