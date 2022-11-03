CAS upholds Quintana DQ from Tour de France for opioid use

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The disqualification of two-time Tour de France runner-up Nairo Quintana from his sixth place in the 2022 race for misuse of an opioid has been confirmed. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says its judges dismissed Quintana’s appeal. They agreed with the International Cycling Union it was a medical matter rather than a doping rules violation. He will not be banned. Traces of the synthetic painkiller tramadol were found in two dried blood spot samples taken from the Colombian racer. Tramadol is banned at races because of potential side effects including the risk of addiction, dizziness and drowsiness.

