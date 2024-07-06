Carter scores 33, Reese extends double-double streak as Sky beats Storm 88-84

SEATTLE (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 33 points and rookie Angel Reese extended her WNBA record for consecutive games with a double-double to 12 to help the Chicago sky beat the Seattle Storm 88-84. Reese finished with a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds. Reese made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line — including 4 of 4 in the final 20 seconds. Jordan Horston made a 3-pointer followed by back-to-back baskets by Ezi Magbegor to pull the Storm to 84-82 with 20.2 seconds left before Reese sealed it from the free-throw line. Seattle (13-7) had its four-game win streak — all by double-digit margins — snapped. Horston led the Storm with a season-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Magbegor finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and a career-high eight blocks.

