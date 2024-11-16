Carter runs for 106 yards, walk-off 23-yard TD as E. Kentucky beats Austin Peay 30-27 in OT

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joshua Carter ran 26 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns, including a walk-off 23-yarder in overtime, and Eastern Kentucky beat Austin Peay 30-27 for the Colonels fourth consecutive win. Matt Morrissey threw a 13-yards touchdown pass to Marcus Calwise Jr. with 13 minutes left in regulation and his 1-yard touchdown run to cap a nine-play, 43-yard drive with 13 seconds left made it 21-all and forced OT. Carson Smith kicked a 23-yard field goal to cap the first possession in overtime and give Austin Peay (4-7, 3-5 United Athletic Conference) a 24-21 lead but, two plays later, Carter powered through multiple would-be tackles on his way to the winning the score. Romon Copeland Jr.’s 1-yard touchdown run gave Austin Peay a 24-7 lead at halftime.

