Carter, Perry combine for 10 3-pointers to lead Kansas State over South Dakota State 91-68

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Cam Carter scored 25 points, Tylor Perry added 22 and the pair combined for 10 3-pointers to lead Kansas State to a 91-68 victory over South Dakota State. Carter shot 10 of 20 from the floor and 4 of 8 from long range. Perry was 7-of-9 shooting and made 6 of 8 from beyond the arc. R.J. Jones added 14 points and Will McNair Jr. scored 10 for Kansas State (2-1). Charlie Easley scored 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting to lead South Dakota State (1-2).

