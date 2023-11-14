Carter, Perry combine for 10 3-pointers to lead Kansas State over South Dakota State 91-68

By The Associated Press
South Dakota State guard Zeke Mayo, left, looks to shoot over Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Cam Carter scored 25 points, Tylor Perry added 22 and the pair combined for 10 3-pointers to lead Kansas State to a 91-68 victory over South Dakota State. Carter shot 10 of 20 from the floor and 4 of 8 from long range. Perry was 7-of-9 shooting and made 6 of 8 from beyond the arc. R.J. Jones added 14 points and Will McNair Jr. scored 10 for Kansas State (2-1). Charlie Easley scored 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting to lead South Dakota State (1-2).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.