Carter Peevy throws a TD pass to 3 different receivers and Maine eases past ranked Villanova

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Carter Peevy threw a touchdown pass to three different receivers, Devin Vaught returned a blocked field goal for a 70-yard score, and Maine eased past ranked Villanova 35-7. Maine (4-3, 2-2 Coastal Athletic Association) used two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, seven sacks and the blocked field goal to take down Villanova (5-2, 2-1), which is ranked No. 5 team in the coaches’ poll. It marked Maine’s highest-ranking victory since knocking off No. 3 Weber State in 2018. The Wildcats were held to 214 yards. Vaught’s score came with 57 seconds left in the first quarter, and then Villanova fumbled it, leading to Brian Santana-Fis’ 1-yard rushing TD with 14:13 left in the second for a 28-0 lead.

