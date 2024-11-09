Carter Peevy throws 4 TD passes in first half as Maine builds big lead, holds off Bryant 38-26

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Carter Peevy threw four touchdown passes and Brian Santana-Fis ran for 104 yards and a score as Maine kept Bryant winless in Coastal Athletic Association play, 38-26. The Black Bears scored all five of their touchdowns in the first half to take a 35-0 lead at intermission in their first meeting with the Bulldogs since they joined the CAA and first since 2017.

