Carter, Oduro score 19 each to lead Providence past Georgia 71-64 in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Devin Carter and Josh Oduro scored 19 points each and Providence defeated Georgia 71-64 at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. The Friars led for most of the second half, but the lead was only two points when Georgia’s Noah Thomasson went to the line with 48 seconds remaining. He missed the first and made the second, then Providence sealed the win by going 4-for-4 from the line. Bryce Hopkins scored 15 points and Corey Floyd Jr. added 11 for the Friars. Carter had 11 rebounds and five assists and Oduro had nine rebounds. Thomasson led Georgia with 19 points and RJ Melendez had 15.

