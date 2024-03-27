Carter not only top rookie for World Series champion Rangers after Langford’s quick rise to majors

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers will open the defense of their World Series title with the two top AL Rookie of the Year candidates in their starting lineup. Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford will join six All-Stars in the lineup when the Rangers raise a championship banner and play their season opener Thursday night against the Chicago Cubs. Carter made his big league debut last season, hitting .306 in 23 regular-season games and then reaching base in all 17 postseason games. Langford was the Rangers’ first-round pick last summer, made an impressive ascension through the minor leagues and then hit .365 with six homers and 20 RBIs this spring.

