Carter leads No. 24 Providence past No. 18 Creighton in 2 OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devin Carter had 25 points and No. 24 Providence outlasted No. 18 Creighton 94-86 in double overtime. Bryce Hopkins and Noah Locke each scored 20 for the Friars, who ended an eight-game winning streak for the Bluejays that began with a Jan. 14 victory over Providence at home. With the win, the Friars tied Creighton for third place in the Big East standings. Both teams are a half-game behind Xavier and a game back of first-place Marquette in a crowded race for the regular-season title. Providence, the defending regular-season champion, improved to 14-0 at home this season and 9-1 in its past 10 overtime games. Ryan Nembhard led Creighton with 21 points, while Arthur Kaluma and Trey Alexander both finished with 17.

