Carter, Kaluma rally Kansas State to 62-55 victory over Chicago State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Cam Carter scored 19 points, Arthur Kaluma had a double-double and Kansas State came from behind to beat Chicago State 62-55. Carter sank 6 of 16 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of his free throws for the Wildcats (10-3). Kaluma finished with 14 points and a season-high 13 rebounds. David N’Guessan pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds. Jahsean Corbett had 10 points and five rebounds by halftime, helping Chicago State take a 30-27 lead. Cam Carter had 11 points to help Kansas State rally from a 28-21 deficit to get within one possession. The Wildcats shot 35.7% before the intermission and made just 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 19 on 6-for-13 shooting with a 3-pointer for the independent Cougars (7-13).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.