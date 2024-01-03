Carter, Kaluma rally Kansas State to 62-55 victory over Chicago State

By The Associated Press
Chicago State guard Wesley Cardet Jr., center, is pressured by Kansas State forward David N'Guessan (1) and guard Cam Carter (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Cam Carter scored 19 points, Arthur Kaluma had a double-double and Kansas State came from behind to beat Chicago State 62-55. Carter sank 6 of 16 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of his free throws for the Wildcats (10-3). Kaluma finished with 14 points and a season-high 13 rebounds. David N’Guessan pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds. Jahsean Corbett had 10 points and five rebounds by halftime, helping Chicago State take a 30-27 lead. Cam Carter had 11 points to help Kansas State rally from a 28-21 deficit to get within one possession. The Wildcats shot 35.7% before the intermission and made just 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 19 on 6-for-13 shooting with a 3-pointer for the independent Cougars (7-13).

