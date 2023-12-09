Carter, Kaluma power Kansas State to 75-60 win over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cam Carter scored 21 points, 19 in the first half, and Arthur Kaluma added a double-double, leading Kansas State to a 75-60 victory over LSU. The Tigers outshot Kansas State 59%-52% in the first half but trailed 42-34 at the break. An 8-0 run by the Wildcats pushed the lead to 56-39 near the 14-minute mark of the second half. LSU fought back and an 11-0 run got the Tigers within three points near the 10-minute mark. At that point, the teams that shot better than 50% in the first half both went ice cold. In the next eight minutes, K-State made three baskets and LSU one, leaving the Wildcats with a 67-57 lead with two minutes to go.

