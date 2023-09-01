Carter Cravens throws 3 TDs, Morehead State holds off West Virginia State, 37-35 in season opener

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Carter Cravens overcame two first-half interceptions by throwing three touchdown passes before intermission and Caleb Ramseur rumbled 10 yards for the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter as Morehead State held off West Virginia State 37-35 for a win in the season-opener. The Eagles held a 31-21 lead late in the third quarters and stopped the Yellow Jackets on downs at the Morehead State 45, but Ramseur was hit on the next play from scrimmage by Christian Thompson, fumbled and Nick Blake scooped the loose ball and scored from 45 yards out to get West Virginia State within a field goal, 31-28.

