Carter Bradley passes for 303 yards, 3 TDs to help S. Alabama beat ULM 55-7

MONROE, La. (AP) — Carter Bradley passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns and Caullin Lacy caught seven balls for 106 yards and a TD to help South Alabama beat Louisiana-Monroe 55-7. Bradley completed 20 of 29 passes with no interceptions. La’Damian Webb added 100 yards rushing, including a 1-yard touchdown, on 19 carries for South Alabama. The Jaguars had 32 first downs and finished with 589 total yards while limiting ULM to just 250 yards. Jiya Wright was 13-of-28 passing for 112 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and added a team-high 53 yards rushing on 13 carries for Louisiana-Monroe. Tyrone Howell had four receptions for 41 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown on the last play of the second quarter to make it 31-7 at halftime.

