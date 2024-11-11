Carter and Sears each score 18 second-half points, LSU beats Alabama State 74-61

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cam Carter and Jordan Sears each scored 18 second-half points and LSU used a 34-11 second-half run to erase a double-double deficit and beat Alabama State 74-61. Carter, a Kansas State transfer, made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points. Sears, who was scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting in the first half, made 9 of 11 from the free-throw line and finished with five assists and two steals. Richmond transfer Dji Bailey added 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists for LSU. Antonio ‘TJ’ Madlock scored 21 points, Amarr Knox added 20 and CJ Hines finished with 13 points for Alabama State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.