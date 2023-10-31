Cartagena, Gallese lead Orlando City over Nashville 1-0 in series opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wilder Cartagena scored his second career goal in his first playoff appearance and Pedro Gallese notched his first postseason clean sheet as Orlando City opened its series against Nashville SC with a 1-0 victory. Orlando City (19-7-9), the second seed in the Eastern Conference, got the only goal it would need when Cartagena took a pass from César Araújo and scored in the 41st minute, giving Orlando City a 1-0 lead at halftime. Gallese finished with three saves in his fourth postseason start. Cartagena, who has made 24 starts and 25 appearances this season, scored his first and only regular-season goal in a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Aug. 20. Gallese allowed six goals in three playoff starts from 2020-22. Joe Willis totaled four saves for Nashville (13-12-10).

