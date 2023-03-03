Carson Young stretches lead to 4 shots in Puerto Rico Open

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Carson Young has a four-shot lead going into the weekend at the Puerto Rico Open. Young had a 67 at Rio Grande on the strength of his short game. It was different from his opening round when he made three eagles for a 63. He leads by four over Nico Echavarria and Paul Haley II. Six shots behind is Ryan Gerard. He was a Monday qualifier for the Honda Classic and finished fourth. That got him into Puerto Rico. Gerard says the last 10 days have felt like he’s been riding a rollercoaster.

