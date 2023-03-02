Carson Young gives rookie year spark with 63 in Puerto Rico

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Carson Young is atop the leaderboard for the second straight week on the PGA Tour. This one was special. The 28-year-old rookie had three eagles at Grand Reserve for a 63 and a three-shot lead in the Puerto Rico Open. Young was tied after 18 holes at the Honda Classic last week and tied for 29th. Akshay Bhatia and Max McGreevy were at 66, while Bill Haas was another shot behind. The Puerto Rico Open is held opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The winner gets a spot in the PGA Championship this year, but not the Masters.

