Carson Wentz is back at work, now as the Rams’ backup: ‘The NFL has a way of humbling everybody’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carson Wentz spent seven years almost exclusively as an NFL starter whenever healthy, so he is in an unfamiliar role in an unfamiliar place as the Los Angeles Rams’ backup quarterback this week. After waiting at home in North Dakota all season, he is cramming with Sean McVay’s playbook and scrambling to get prepared for the opportunity that could present itself soon with the Rams, given Matthew Stafford’s recent injury history. Stafford is returning this week from a thumb injury that sidelined him three weeks ago. But Wentz is content to prepare for his next opportunity as a backup.

