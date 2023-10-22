Carson Steele runs for 3 TDs on his birthday, No. 25 UCLA routs Stanford 42-7

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Carson Steele ran for three touchdowns on his 21st birthday and No. 25 UCLA went on to beat Stanford 42-7. Steele capped the first two drives of the game for the Bruins with short TD runs and added a third later in the first half to open up a 21-0 lead over the Cardinal. He finished with 76 yards on the ground to make life easy on new quarterback Ethan Garbers. Stanford was unable to follow up last week’s school-record comeback against Colorado with another strong effort. The Cardinal have lost 18 of their last 20 conference games.

