Carson Kelly’s 3-run homer in 10th helps undefeated Tigers beat Mets, who fall to 0-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Carson Kelly hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run 10th inning, and the Detroit Tigers extended their best start in almost a decade with a 5-0 victory Monday night over the New York Mets, who fell to 0-4 for the first time since 2005.

The teams combined to get just two runners — one apiece — into scoring position in the first nine innings before the Tigers broke the tie in the 10th.

Spencer Torkelson and Parker Meadows scored on a grounder by Colt Keith and a sacrifice fly by Javier Báez, respectively, before Kelly homered to left against Michael Tonkin (0-1).

“It’s hard to argue with the 10th — we really couldn’t get anything going for much of the game and then obviously good at-bat after good at-bat,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “A lot to like about the win. Obviously it took a while to get going, but fun one.”

Jason Foley (1-0) struck out two in the ninth before Shelby Miller tossed a perfect 10th for the Tigers, who are 4-0 for the first time since going 6-0 in 2015. Detroit opened the season with three straight one-run wins over the Chicago White Sox.

Detroit Tigers' Carson Kelly (15) celebrates with teammate Colt Keith (33) after hitting a three-run home run during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II

“I was thinking about it today — I’m like, man, we’re playing a 0-0 game, we’re into the ninth, we’re into the 10th,” Kelly said. “It’s like, oh man, why don’t we try something new for a change, guys? Lets mix it up and (have) more than just a one-run lead.”

The Mets were hitless in 19 plate appearances with a runner on base. New York lost its first five games 19 years ago.

“At some point throughout the course of a year, you’re going to go through stretches like this,” first-year Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “It happened to be the first four games of the season.”

Sean Manaea opened with 5 2/3 no-hit innings — the deepest no-hit bid by a Mets pitcher making his debut — before Andy Ibañez singled. Kelly, who walked with one out, was thrown out by Brandon Nimmo trying to score on the hit.

“That’s a bang-bang play where they have to make a throw from left field,” Hinch said. “That’s an easy send to me, with two outs in a 0-0 game.”

Manaea walked two and struck out eight.

Edwin Díaz struck out two in the ninth inning for the Mets in his second appearance since missing last season due to a torn right patellar tendon in his right knee. He trotted in from the bullpen to “Narco” and a synchronized light display at Citi Field, where the Mets played a night game for the first time since overhauling the lighting system in the offseason.

Tigers starter Reese Olson allowed three hits and whiffed three in 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

FOOLIN’

The Mets’ in-game operations crew paid homage to April Fool’s Day in the first inning, when Torkelson stepped to the plate as the words “Believes Sidd Finch is a real person” were displayed beneath his name on the scoreboard. The Sports Illustrated feature about the fictitious Mets farmhand Finch and his 168 mph fastball appeared in the magazine 37 years ago Monday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Tylor Megill (right shoulder strain), who was injured in his season debut Sunday, was placed on the 15-day injured list. He will be shut down from throwing for 5-7 days. Megill said the strain is not as severe as the one that sidelined him for more than three months in 2022. RHP Reed Garrett was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. … RHP Kodai Senga (shoulder) threw Sunday and Monday — the first time he’s thrown on consecutive days since he was injured in February.

UP NEXT

Weather permitting, RHP Adrian Houser will make his first start for New York against Tigers RHP Casey Mize Tuesday night. Forecasts call for steady rain both Tuesday and Wednesday.

