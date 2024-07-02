Carson Hocevar fined $50,000, docked 25 points for spinning out Harrison Burton under caution

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Carson Hocevar has been fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver points for spinning out Harrison Burton under caution during Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Speedway. NASCAR announced the penalty on Tuesday against Hocevar, who drives the Spire Motorsports No. 77. Hocevar hit Burton from behind, sending him sideways. Burton’s No. 21 car ended up against the wall. Denny Hamlin had called on NASCAR to take action against Hocevar. Speaking on his podcast, Hamlin characterized Hocevar as a “repeat offender.”

