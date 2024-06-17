Carson Foster heading to first OIympics with win in 400 IM, Kalisz takes second spot

By PAUL NEWBERRY The Associated Press
Carson Foster reacts after winning the Men's 400 individual medley finals Sunday, June 16, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carson Foster is heading to the Olympics for the first time, knocking off defending gold medalist Chase Kalisz in the final of the 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. Kalisz should get a chance to defend his gold in Paris, taking the runner-up spot to claim the expected second spot on the American team. Jay Litherland, the 400 IM silver medalist in Tokyo, missed out on his third Olympics with a third-place showing. The 22-year-old Foster, a native of Cincinnati who swims for the University of Texas, led the entire race to finish in 4 minutes, 7.64 seconds.

