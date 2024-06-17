Carson Foster heading to first OIympics with win in 400 IM, Kalisz takes second spot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carson Foster is heading to the Olympics for the first time, knocking off defending gold medalist Chase Kalisz in the final of the 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. Kalisz should get a chance to defend his gold in Paris, taking the runner-up spot to claim the expected second spot on the American team. Jay Litherland, the 400 IM silver medalist in Tokyo, missed out on his third Olympics with a third-place showing. The 22-year-old Foster, a native of Cincinnati who swims for the University of Texas, led the entire race to finish in 4 minutes, 7.64 seconds.

