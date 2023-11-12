Carson Conklin passes for 313 yards, 3 TDs; FCS No. 11 Sacramento St. beats Cal Poly 41-30

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Carson Conklin passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start to help FCS No. 11 Sacramento State beat Cal Poly 41-30. Sacramento State bounced back from a 34-7 loss at No. 3 Montana last week — its third loss to a top-5 team this season — to keep its hope alive for an at-large berth to the playoffs. Elijah Tau-Tolliver scored on a 34-yard run, Conklin threw a 7-yard to Devin Gandy that made it 14-3 with 5:41 left in the first quarter and the Hornets led the rest of the way. Huard was 37-of-58 passing for 483 yards — the second-highest single-game total in program history — for Cal Poly. Michael Briscoe finished with 124 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.