Carson Briere suspended for pushing wheelchair down stairs

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Holy Cross's Jack Robilotti (2) defends Mercyhurst's Carson Briere (6) during the first half of an NCAA hockey game on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Worcester, Mass. The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has apologized after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an empty wheelchair down a set of stairs. Mercyhurst University hockey player Carson Briere issued his apology in a statement released by the NHL’s Flyers on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stew Milne]

The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere is being investigated by his university after a video on social media showed him pushing an empty wheelchair down a staircase. Mercyhurst University’s athletic department said Carson Briere and two other athletes were placed on interim suspension pending the school’s investigation into the incident. In a statement released by the NHL’s Flyers, Briere acknowledge responsibility and said there is no excuse for his actions. He was previously dismissed from Arizona State’s hockey club in 2019 for what the school called a violation of team rules. Danny Briere said in a statement he was shocked to see his son’s actions.

