Carson Briere dismissed from Mercyhurst hockey team

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been dismissed from the Mercyhurst University men’s hockey team after a video showed him and another athlete at the school pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase. Mercyhurst posted on Twitter that Carson Briere “has been removed” from the team. The school said it cannot comment further on the situation. Police in Erie filed charges of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct against Carson Briere last month.

